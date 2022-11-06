Twitter Linkedin Facebook

United Microelectronics Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

United Microelectronics Corpora found using ticker (UMC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.3 and 6.1 with the average target price sitting at 7.18. With the stocks previous close at 5.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 6.09 and the 200 day moving average is 7.73. The company has a market cap of $15,578m. Find out more information at: https://www.umc.com

The potential market cap would be $19,022m based on the market concensus.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

