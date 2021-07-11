United Microelectronics Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

United Microelectronics Corpora with ticker code (UMC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12.8 and 6.67 with the average target price sitting at 9.59. With the stocks previous close at 9.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.38 while the 200 day moving average is 9.28. The company has a market cap of $23,842m. Company Website: http://www.umc.com

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.