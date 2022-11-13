United Microelectronics Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

United Microelectronics Corpora with ticker code (UMC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9.3 and 6.1 with a mean TP of 7.18. With the stocks previous close at 7.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.11 while the 200 day moving average is 7.64. The market cap for the company is $18,274m. Visit the company website at: https://www.umc.com

The potential market cap would be $18,350m based on the market concensus.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.