United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

United Insurance Holdings Corp. with ticker code (UIHC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 7.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.85. The market cap for the company is $302m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.upcinsurance.com

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

