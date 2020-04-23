United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

United Insurance Holdings Corp. found using ticker (UIHC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 9.5 and has a mean target at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.73 while the 200 day moving average is 11.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $383m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.upcinsurance.com

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

