United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

United Insurance Holdings Corp. found using ticker (UIHC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Now with the previous closing price of 8.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The day 50 moving average is 8.6 and the 200 day MA is 10.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $368m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.upcinsurance.com

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

