United Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 84.8% Upside

United Bancorp with ticker code (UBCP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 17 and has a mean target at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 9.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 84.8%. The 50 day MA is 11.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.56. The market cap for the company is $55m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.unitedbancorp.com

United Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn