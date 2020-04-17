United Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

United Bancorp with ticker code (UBCP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 17. With the stocks previous close at 9.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 80.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.89 and the 200 day moving average is 12.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $55m. Company Website: http://www.unitedbancorp.com

United Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

