United Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 79.9% Upside

United Bancorp with ticker code (UBCP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 17 with a mean TP of 17. With the stocks previous close at 9.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 79.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.14 and the 200 day MA is 12.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $58m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.unitedbancorp.com

United Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

