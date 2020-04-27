United Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.4% Upside

United Bancorp found using ticker (UBCP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 17. With the stocks previous close at 9.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.09 while the 200 day moving average is 12.45. The company has a market cap of $57m. Visit the company website at: http://www.unitedbancorp.com

United Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

