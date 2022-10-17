United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.7% Upside

United Airlines Holdings with ticker code (UAL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 31 and has a mean target at 50.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.7%. The 50 day MA is 36.5 while the 200 day moving average is 41.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,590m. Company Website: https://www.united.com

The potential market cap would be $16,419m based on the market concensus.

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.