United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

United Airlines Holdings with ticker code (UAL) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86.5 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 59.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.6%. The day 50 moving average is 45.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,448m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.united.com

The potential market cap would be $18,639m based on the market concensus.

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.