United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

United Airlines Holdings with ticker code (UAL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 31 with a mean TP of 51.41. With the stocks previous close at 39.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.51 and the 200 day moving average is 40.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,221m. Find out more information at: https://www.united.com

The potential market cap would be $17,406m based on the market concensus.

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.