United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

United Airlines Holdings with ticker code (UAL) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 60.61. Now with the previous closing price of 46.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,349m. Find out more information at: http://www.united.com

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.