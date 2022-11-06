United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

United Airlines Holdings found using ticker (UAL) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 52.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The day 50 moving average is 37.31 and the 200 day moving average is 40.77. The market cap for the company is $13,934m. Find out more information at: https://www.united.com

The potential market cap would be $17,813m based on the market concensus.

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.