United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

United Airlines Holdings found using ticker (UAL) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 78 and 40 with a mean TP of 60.18. With the stocks previous close at 49.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.04 and the 200 day moving average is 51.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,909m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.united.com

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.