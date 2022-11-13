United Airlines Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

United Airlines Holdings with ticker code (UAL) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 52.68. Now with the previous closing price of 44.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.06 while the 200 day moving average is 40.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,617m. Find out more information at: https://www.united.com

The potential market cap would be $17,370m based on the market concensus.

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.