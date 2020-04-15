UNITE Group plc 31.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

UNITE Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UTG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. UNITE Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1065 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.2% from the opening price of 811.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 16 points and decreased 441.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1351 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 577 GBX.

UNITE Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,059.61 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,125.24. There are currently 363,595,651 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,625,277. Market capitalisation for LON:UTG is £2,865,133,729 GBP.

