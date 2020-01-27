UNITE Group plc 2.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

UNITE Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:UTG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. UNITE Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1270 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.5% from today’s opening price of 1302 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 50 points and increased 180 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1335 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 870.21 GBX.

UNITE Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,248.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,091.25. There are currently 363,531,737 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 687,103. Market capitalisation for LON:UTG is £4,673,709,476 GBP.