UNITE Group plc 19.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

UNITE Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:UTG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. UNITE Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 1300 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 19.4% from the opening price of 1089 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 211 points and decreased 111 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1351 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 889 GBX.

UNITE Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,270.86 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,140.58. There are currently 363,595,651 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 764,506. Market capitalisation for LON:UTG is £3,977,736,421 GBP.

