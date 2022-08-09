Twitter
UNITE Group plc 15.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

UNITE Group plc with ticker (LON:UTG) now has a potential upside of 15.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the UNITE Group plc share price of 1,136 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.9%. Trading has ranged between 935 (52 week low) and 1,250 (52 week high) with an average of 757,425 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,533,181,719.

The Unite Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation. The Company homes to approximately 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 University cities and towns. It partners with approximately 60 Universities across the United Kingdom (UK). The Company operates through two segments: Operations and Property. The Operations segment manages rental properties, owned directly by the Company or by joint ventures. The Company undertakes its Operations and Property activities directly and through joint ventures with third parties. The Company rents its rooms both directly to students and to Universities. Its properties provide accommodation close to University campuses, transport and local amenities. It offers study bedroom, insurance, round the clock security, cleaning services and Wireless-Fidelity throughout its buildings.



