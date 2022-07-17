Unisys Corporation New – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.9% Upside

Unisys Corporation New found using ticker (UIS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 32.25. With the stocks previous close at 12.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 152.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.08 while the 200 day moving average is 18.58. The company has a market cap of $859m. Find out more information at: https://www.unisys.com

The potential market cap would be $2,173m based on the market concensus.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.