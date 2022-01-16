Union Pacific Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Union Pacific Corporation with ticker code (UNP) have now 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 215 with a mean TP of 264.78. Now with the previous closing price of 247.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 244.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 226.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $158,321m. Company Website: https://www.up.com

The potential market cap would be $169,293m based on the market concensus.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. As of December 31, 2020, its rail network included 32,313 route miles connecting Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.