Union Pacific Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Union Pacific Corporation with ticker code (UNP) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 272 and 207 calculating the average target price we see 242.62. With the stocks previous close at 209.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 225.64 and the 200 day moving average is 235.61. The company has a market cap of $127,375m. Find out more information at: https://www.up.com

The potential market cap would be $147,744m based on the market concensus.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. As of December 31, 2021, its rail network included 32,452 route miles connecting Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.