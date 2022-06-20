Union Jack Oil US$7,000,000 net revenues landmark reached at Wressle

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that material landmark net revenues of US$7,000,000 have been achieved from the Wressle hydrocarbon development, located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 in North Lincolnshire on the western margin of the Humber Basin.

Union Jack Oil holds a 40% economic interest in this development.

Highlights

· Landmark US$7,000,000 revenues generated to Union Jack since re-commencement of production on 19 August 2021

· Current daily production figures continue to be an average constrained flow-rate of 750 barrels of oil per day (“bopd”), well in-excess of the prognosed 500 bopd from the Ashover Grit reservoir

· Well continues to produce under natural flow with zero water cut

· Union Jack continues to be cash flow positive covering all G&A, OPEX and contracted or planned CAPEX costs, including any budgeted drilling activities for at least the next 12 months

· At 20 June 2022, cash balances and short term receivables stood at in-excess of £8,400,000

· Union Jack expects to report a maiden profit for the forthcoming unaudited half year results ending 30 June 2022

· Debt free