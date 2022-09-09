Union Jack Oil to provide Europa with a loan for £1,000,000

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company has announced that a loan facility and charge agreements have been executed between Union Jack and Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc for Union Jack to provide Europa with a loan for £1,000,000.

The key terms of the Loan Facility and Charge Agreements are set out below:

· 18 month term (“Term”)

· Principal of £1,000,000 (“Principal”) that is repayable at end of the Term or in part or in full at any earlier time at the discretion of the Borrower

· Interest will accrue daily on the amount of Principal outstanding at an interest rate of 11% per annum and is payable quarterly in arrears

· The Loan Facility is secured against an unencumbered 10% interest in the Borrower’s UK onshore licence interest over PEDL180 and PEDL182 including the Wressle oilfield and associated infrastructure (“Security”)

The Board believes that the Loan Facility provides an attractive commercial return to Union Jack on cash funds deployed with appropriate Security.