Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that the £1,000,000 loan made to Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) by the Company, announced on 26 November 2020, has been repaid in full as per the agreement.

Union Jack Oil is an onshore oil and gas exploration company with a focus on drilling, development and investment opportunities in the United Kingdom hydrocarbon sector listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.