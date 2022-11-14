Union Jack Oil reaches US$11,000,000 net revenues landmark at Wressle

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore conventional hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that material landmark net revenues of US$11,000,000 have been achieved from the Wressle hydrocarbon development, located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182, in North Lincolnshire on the western margin of the Humber Basin. Union Jack holds a 40% economic interest in this development.

Highlights

· Landmark US$11,000,000 revenues generated to Union Jack since re-commencement of production at Wressle on 19 August 2021

· Well continues to produce under natural flow with zero water cut

· Site upgrades ongoing and gas monetisation plan in place for both Ashover Grit and Penistone Flags reservoirs

· Union Jack continues to be cash flow positive covering all G&A, OPEX and contracted or planned CAPEX costs, including any drilling activities or work programme commitments for 2023 and into 2024

· At 11 November 2022, cash balances, short- term receivables and liquid investments stood at over £10,800,000

· Unaudited Q3 2022 accounts show a further profitable period for the Company

· Unaudited revenues from 1 January 2022 to date are in-excess of £7,900,000 (Audited 2021: £1,894,875)

· Debt free

· Maiden Special Dividend of 0.8 pence per Ordinary share announced

· Share buy-back programme initiated, boosting Earnings per Share