Union Jack Oil Gaffney, Cline & Associates appointed for PEDL183 West Newton CPR

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company has announced that Gaffney, Cline & Associates Limited, an international energy consultancy, has been appointed to prepare a Competent Person’s Report in respect of PEDL183 which include the West Newton discoveries at the WNA-1, WNA-2 and WNB-1Z wells.

The CPR will be executed immediately following completion of the imminent well testing programme of the WNB-1Z and WNA-2 wells.

Union Jack Oil holds a 16.665% interest in PEDL183.