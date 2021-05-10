Twitter
Union Jack Oil Gaffney, Cline & Associates appointed for PEDL183 West Newton CPR

Union Jack Oil - West Brentwood

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company has announced that Gaffney, Cline & Associates Limited, an international energy consultancy, has been appointed to prepare a Competent Person’s Report in respect of PEDL183 which include the West Newton discoveries at the WNA-1, WNA-2 and WNB-1Z wells.

The CPR will be executed immediately following completion of the imminent well testing programme of the WNB-1Z and WNA-2 wells.  

Union Jack Oil holds a 16.665% interest in PEDL183.

