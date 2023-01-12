Union Jack Oil buys back own shares

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, has announced that it has purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each through Shore Capital as detailed below.

Date of purchase 11 January 2023 Number of Shares purchased 100,000 Shares Highest price paid per Share 27.75 pence Lowest price paid per Share 27.75 pence Volume weighted average price paid per Share 27.75 pence

The Company intends to hold the purchased Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, to date the Company has purchased 1,150,000 Shares in Treasury.

Following the above purchase, Union Jack Oil plc holds 1,150,000 of its Shares in Treasury and has 112,865,896 Shares in issue (including Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 111,715,896 (excluding Shares held in Treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.