Unilever plc 7.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Unilever plc with ticker (LON:ULVR) now has a potential upside of 7.9% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 4,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Unilever plc share price of 4,235 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 7.9%. Trading has ranged between 3,268 (52 week low) and 4,300 (52 week high) with an average of 2,681,067 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £107,097,407,813.



Unilever PLC is a United Kingdom-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment is engaged primarily in the sales of skin cleansing (soap, shower), hair care (shampoo, conditioner, styling), skin care (face, hand, and body moisturizers) and deodorant categories. The Foods & Refreshment segment is engaged primarily in the sales of ice cream, savory (soups, bouillons, seasoning), dressings (mayonnaise, ketchup) and tea (including ekaterra) categories. The Home Care segment is engaged primarily in the sales of fabric care (washing powders and liquids, rinse conditioners) and a range of cleaning products. Its customer partners range from traditional stores to online-only retailers, and from small family-owned shops to value retailers. Its subsidiaries include Unilever de Argentina S.A., Unilever Australia Limited, Unilever Canada Inc and Ekaterra B.V.







