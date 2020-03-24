Unilever plc 4.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Unilever plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ULVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Unilever plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 4150 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.9% from today’s opening price of 3958 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 525 points and decreased 437.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5333 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3583.5 GBX.

Unilever plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,455.01 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,723.68. There are currently 1,168,530,650 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,129,528. Market capitalisation for LON:ULVR is £102,054,986,920 GBP.

