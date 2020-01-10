Unilever plc 4.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Unilever plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ULVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Unilever plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 4500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 4.7% from the opening price of 4299.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 225 points and decreased 365.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5333 GBX while the year low share price is currently 3904.94 GBX.

Unilever plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,530.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,792.65. There are currently 1,167,711,691 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,241,448. Market capitalisation for LON:ULVR is £112,298,884,355 GBP.