Unilever plc 4.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Unilever plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ULVR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Unilever plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 4080 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.2% from today’s opening price of 4260.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 306.5 points and decreased 643 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5333 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 3904.94 GBX.

Unilever plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,626.81 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,784.07. There are currently 1,167,711,691 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,225,249. Market capitalisation for LON:ULVR is £115,685,485,425 GBP.