Unilever plc 30% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Unilever plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ULVR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Unilever plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 5000 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.0% from the opening price of 3847.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 782.5 points and decreased 413 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5333 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3583.5 GBX.

Unilever plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,455.91 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,740.68. There are currently 468,379,944 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,141,392. Market capitalisation for LON:ULVR is £100,152,666,540 GBP.

