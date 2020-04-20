Unilever plc 30.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Unilever plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ULVR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Unilever plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 2900 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -30.1% from the opening price of 4151 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 218.5 points and decreased 243.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5333 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3583.5 GBX.

Unilever plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,313.85 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,642.72. There are currently 1,168,530,650 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,416,361. Market capitalisation for LON:ULVR is £108,260,733,630 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn