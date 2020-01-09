Unilever plc 14.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Unilever plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ULVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Unilever plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 4900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 14.9% from today’s opening price of 4264.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 284 points and decreased 475.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5333 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 3904.94 GBX.

Unilever plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,538.54 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,793.20. There are currently 1,167,711,691 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,243,970. Market capitalisation for LON:ULVR is £112,141,694,735 GBP.