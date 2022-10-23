Unilever PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Unilever PLC found using ticker (UL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 54 and 42.75 with a mean TP of 47.28. With the stocks previous close at 43.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The day 50 moving average is 45.2 and the 200 day moving average is 46.72. The company has a market cap of $113,087m. Find out more information at: https://www.unilever.com

The potential market cap would be $122,857m based on the market concensus.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories. The Home Care segment provides fabric solutions and various cleaning products. The company offers its products under the Domestos, OMO, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s, Knorr, Magnum, Wall’s, Bango, the Vegetarian Butcher, Axe, Cif, Comfort, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Equilibra, OLLY, Liquid I.V., SmartyPants, Onnit, Hellmann’s, and Vaseline brands. Unilever PLC was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.