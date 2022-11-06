Unilever PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Unilever PLC found using ticker (UL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 54 and 45.1 with a mean TP of 48.37. With the stocks previous close at 44.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $117,347m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.unilever.com

The potential market cap would be $127,209m based on the market concensus.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories. The Home Care segment provides fabric solutions and various cleaning products. The company offers its products under the Domestos, OMO, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s, Knorr, Magnum, Wall’s, Bango, the Vegetarian Butcher, Axe, Cif, Comfort, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Equilibra, OLLY, Liquid I.V., SmartyPants, Onnit, Hellmann’s, and Vaseline brands. Unilever PLC was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.