Unilever PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Unilever PLC found using ticker (UL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 56.37 and the 200 day moving average is 57.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $141,924m. Find out more information at: http://www.unilever.com

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond’s, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories under the Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Brooke Bond, Heart (Wall’s), Hellmann’s, Knorr, Lipton, Magnum, The Vegetarian Butcher, and Unilever Food Solutions brands. The Home Care segment provides fabric solutions, and home care and hygiene products under the Cif, Omo, Persil, Domestos, Seventh Generation, and Sunlight brands. Unilever PLC was incorporated in 1894 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.