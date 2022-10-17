Follow us on:

Unilever PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Unilever PLC with ticker code (UL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 42.75 calculating the average target price we see 48.38. With the stocks previous close at 43.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.96. The company has a market cap of $108,195m. Visit the company website at: https://www.unilever.com

The potential market cap would be $119,837m based on the market concensus.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories. The Home Care segment provides fabric solutions and various cleaning products. The company offers its products under the Domestos, OMO, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s, Knorr, Magnum, Wall’s, Bango, the Vegetarian Butcher, Axe, Cif, Comfort, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Equilibra, OLLY, Liquid I.V., SmartyPants, Onnit, Hellmann’s, and Vaseline brands. Unilever PLC was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

