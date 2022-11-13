Unilever PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Unilever PLC with ticker code (UL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 54 and 45.1 with a mean TP of 48.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.88 while the 200 day moving average is 46.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $119,578m. Find out more information at: https://www.unilever.com

The potential market cap would be $121,666m based on the market concensus.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories. The Home Care segment provides fabric solutions and various cleaning products. The company offers its products under the Domestos, OMO, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s, Knorr, Magnum, Wall’s, Bango, the Vegetarian Butcher, Axe, Cif, Comfort, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Equilibra, OLLY, Liquid I.V., SmartyPants, Onnit, Hellmann’s, and Vaseline brands. Unilever PLC was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.