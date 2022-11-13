Unifi New – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.4% Upside

Unifi New found using ticker (UFI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 14. With the stocks previous close at 7.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 96.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.56 and the 200 day MA is 14.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $151m. Visit the company website at: https://unifi.com

The potential market cap would be $296m based on the market concensus.

Unifi, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns. The company also provides recycled solutions made from pre-consumer and post-consumer waste, such as plastic bottle flake made from polyester, and polymer beads and staple fiber made from polyester or nylon. It offers recycled and synthetic products primarily to yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE brand. Unifi was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.