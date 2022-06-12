Unifi New – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.8% Upside

Unifi New found using ticker (UFI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 27. With the stocks previous close at 15.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 75.8%. The day 50 moving average is 15.53 and the 200 day moving average is 19.97. The market cap for the company is $275m. Find out more information at: https://www.unifi.com

The potential market cap would be $484m based on the market concensus.

Unifi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment provides virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel, hosiery, medical markets. The Brazil segment manufactures and sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Asia segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.