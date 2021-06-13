Unifi New – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Unifi New found using ticker (UFI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 30 with a mean TP of 33.33. Now with the previous closing price of 25.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.9 and the 200 day MA is 23.95. The market cap for the company is $465m. Company Website: http://www.unifi.com

Unifi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment provides virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel, hosiery, medical markets. The Brazil segment manufactures and sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in South America. The Asia segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.