Under Armour – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Under Armour with ticker code (UAA) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 13.04. With the stocks previous close at 7.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 80.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.43 while the 200 day moving average is 12.73. The market cap for the company is $2,990m. Company Website: https://www.underarmour.com

The potential market cap would be $5,407m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Under Armour, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription and advertising services under the MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, UA, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 422 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.