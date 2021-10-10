Twitter
Under Armour – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Under Armour with ticker code (UAA) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 8 and has a mean target at 27.43. With the stocks previous close at 21.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.98 and the 200 day moving average is 22.13. The market cap for the company is $8,912m. Visit the company website at: http://www.underarmour.com

Under Armour, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products for running, basketball, cleated sports, slides, training, and outdoor. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness platform. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, RUSH or RECOVER, UA HOVR, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. Under Armour was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

