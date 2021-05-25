Umuthi Healthcare Solutions trading now restored

The Directors of Umuthi Healthcare Solutions plc (LON:UHS) have today announced the lifting of the suspension in the Company’s Ordinary Shares from trading on the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority.

Trading in the Company’s shares will commence today, 25 May 2021.

The Directors accept responsibility for this announcement.

Umuthi Healthcare Solutions run a technology led healthcare business based in South Africa, focused on the distribution of pharmaceuticals and the provision of medical facilities in remote areas.