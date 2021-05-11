Umuthi Healthcare Solutions Further Corporate Update

Umuthi Healthcare Solutions plc (LON:UHS) have announced that shareholders are referred to the RNS dated 23rd March 2021 and the Company wishes to provide a further Corporate update.

As part of its Admission to Trading, the Company issued two documents:

· The Listing Prospectus dated 27 August 2020

· The Supplementary Prospectus dated 26 February 2021

The Listing Prospectus referred to the PKF Littlejohn auditors for Umuthi for the year ended 28 February 2019 and as auditors for Lems Pharmaceutical Limited (‘Lems’) for the years ended 28 February 2017 and 28 February 2018 and 28 February 2019

The Supplementary Prospectus referred to the PKF Littlejohn auditors for Umuthi for the years ended 28 February 2019 and 28 February 2020 and as auditors for Lems for the years 28 February 2018. PKF Octagon in South Africa were appointed as the component auditors by PKF Littlejohn, for Lems for the years 28 February 2019 and 28 February 2020.

Following the resignation of PKF Littlejohn as auditors of Umuthi the Company attempted to pursue a relationship with PKF Octagon for the Lems financials, but it proved to be practically challenging. It was decided to have a clean slate and Lems appointed South African based auditors, Mrwebi Auditors and Accountants Inc (‘Mrwebi’), as their statutory auditors. The completed statutory reports have been released on the Umuthi website for the financial years ended 28 February 2017 to 28 February 2020.

Shareholders should therefore note the following:

As it pertains to the Listing Prospectus dated 27 August 2020

For the Umuthi financial years ended 28 February 2019 and for the Lems financial years ended 28 February 2017, 28 February 2018 and 28 February 2019, the financial amounts and disclosure are accurate and remain unchanged. The accountants reports as contained in the Prospectus for PKF Littlejohn were not consented to by the auditors.

In order to rectify the situation , the statutory audit reports issued by the new Umuthi auditors – Jeffreys Henry for Umuthi 28 February 2019 as well as the audit reports from Mrwebi for Lems for the years ended 28 February 2017, 28 February 2018 and 28 February 2019 are reported on the Umuthi website.

Shareholders are referred to the most recent report from Jeffreys Henry dated 10 April 2021 as being the final report issued. Previous reports issued were to ascertain the most appropriate reports considering the situation faced by the company and can be disregarded.

As it pertains to the Supplementary Prospectus dated 26 February 2021

For the Umuthi financial years ended 28 February 2019 and 28 February 2020 and Lems financial years ended 28 February 2018, 28 February 2019 and 28 February 2020, the financial amounts and disclosure are accurate and remain unchanged. The accountants reports for PKF Littlejohn and PKF Octagon as contained in the Supplementary Prospectus were not consented to by them .

In order to rectify the situation, the statutory audit reports, and accounts for these periods, with audit reports from the new Umuthi auditors – Jeffreys Henry – for Umuthi financial years ended 28 February 2019 and 28 February 2020 as well as the audit reports from Mrwebi for Lems financial years ended 28 February 2018, 28 February 2019 and 28 February 2020 are reported on the Umuthi website.

It should be noted that none of the financial information or disclosure for any of the reporting periods for either Umuthi or Lems has changed from the information disclosed in the Listing Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus.

The Umuthi Healthcare Solutions Board believes that the full statutory audited accounts for all relevant periods and for both Lems and Umuthi, provide the required information for shareholders to assess and evaluate the financial information on the Company and Lems and have released such information in line with their MAR and FCA disclosure requirements.