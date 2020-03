Umpqua Holdings Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 62.3% Upside

Umpqua Holdings Corporation with ticker code (UMPQ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 16 with a mean TP of 18.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.51 and the 200 day MA is 16.64. The company has a market cap of $2,288m. Find out more information at: http://www.umpquabank.com

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

